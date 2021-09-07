Attention Jazz Music Presenters! Participate in All About Jazz's latest survey and help us help you.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By MICHAEL RICCI
allaboutjazz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue and festival representatives and jazz music presenters can benefit by taking the latest All About Jazz survey. All About Jazz, the world’s leading jazz music platform, is conducting a survey to learn more about you, your venue, and your relationship with ticketing. The pandemic has impacted all industries, perhaps...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Thrive Global

Types of Music That Calm You and Help You Focus

Sometimes focusing on work or other tasks can be difficult. Stress and other factors can be a huge distraction, which makes being productive at work a struggle. If you are someone who has trouble staying calm and focused, music can be a very helpful tool. There are some types of music in particular that are known to be especially helpful while working or studying because they can help you relax and help you concentrate better, making you more productive. Here are some types of music to listen to that can calm you and help you focus.
MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Friends of Chamber Music Presents Raquel Cepeda Jazz Septet at Century Square

Looking for a different kind of Texas Friday night? Leave the crowded honky tonk behind, and trade in your cowboy boots for a slick pair of wingtips because Friends of Chamber Music is starting the new season with their first ever jazz concert! The Jazz Prelude with the Raquel Cepeda Jazz Septet will be held at Century Square’s Jazz Night on The Green, Sep. 17 starting at 7 p.m.
MUSIC
knkx.org

Music for changing seasons on Jazz Northwest

Labor Day seems like Summer's last hurrah so this week's show has several songs remembering Summer with a touch of nostalgia. Jay Thomas and the Rams/Kleeb band, Ralph Towner (pictured) and Denney Goodhew in concert, Jay Clayton at Jazz Alley and others will be featured in this salute to Summer. Others featured on this week's show include Charlie Porter, Danny Klke, Bill Anschell and Cory Weeds.
MUSIC
klcc.org

A Conversation With Ken Peplowski, Music Director Of The 2021 Oregon Coast Jazz Party

The Oregon Coast Jazz Party returns to Newport this year on October 1st and 2nd. As a preview here’s KLCC’s Soul of Jazz host Carl Woideck in conversation with clarinet and saxophone player Ken Peplowski, who is this year’s music director. Peplowski spoke with Carl by way of Zoom from his home in New York, and we’ll also hear some performances from his online series “In The Moment.”
NEWPORT, OR
culturemap.com

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters presents Riverfront Jazz Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 4th annual Riverfront Jazz Festival, presented by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters, will feature performances by honorary chair Erykah Badu, as well as Terence Blanchard, Raheem Devaughn, Rick Braun, Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
newjerseystage.com

Flemington DIY Presents Jazz On The Lawn Music Series

(FLEMINGTON, NJ) -- Flemington DIY presents the Jazz On The Lawn outdoor concert series with concerts on three straight Fridays from September 17 through October 1. All shows are free admission and take place at The Lawn on Stagl (next to Stangl Factory) on 50 Stangl Road. Music starts at 7:30pm. Just bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
425magazine.com

The Return of Bellevue Jazz & Blues Music Series

Join the Bellevue Downtown Association (BDA) as it hosts the 14th Annual Bellevue Jazz & Blues Music Series Oct. 6-10. Having pivoted to a virtual platform for last year’s music series, the BDA said its looking forward to offering the community event in person once again. Musical guests include regional...
BELLEVUE, WA
allaboutjazz.com

Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz

Free jazz is poisoning the minds of young people. There is much to like about this lovingly put together history of the so-called free jazz of the 1960s and 1970s. Over a decade in the making, the film, directed by self-declared genre obsessive Tom Surgal, is a compilation of interviews with, and archive performances by, many of the luminaries of the movement. Practically every minute of spoken-word content in the 88-minute documentary is given over to the thoughts and reminiscences of the people who made the music, speaking to camera.
MUSIC
lstribune.net

MCC-Penn Valley’s Free ‘Jazz in the Valley’

Jazz in the Valley, a free music festival on the Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley campus, will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Vocalist Lisa Henry, trumpet player Chalis O’Neal and pianist Charles D. Williams will be the featured performers. The public is invited. Jazz in the Valley will take...
MUSIC
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

DC Jazz Fest’s blockbuster weekend at The Wharf

It’s been two years since the DC Jazz Festival delivered in-person performances, and my, how things have changed! Long known for its eclectic selection of avant garde performers, this year’s festival is no exception. Instead of a 10-day, two-week citywide event, the 2021 festival will pack a Summer of Soul–like...
FESTIVAL
allaboutjazz.com

Lisa Hilton: Transparent Sky

It is a real wonder why a genuinely and generously creative spirit such as pianist Lisa Hilton hasn't broken through to a larger audience. Her philosophy of new ideas tied to older heartbeats, countered effusively by an actively improvisational impressionism, has resulted in a discography brightly colored with real beauts such as Chalkboard Destiny (2019), Oasis (2018), Escapism (2017), Day & Night (2016) and Nocturnal, (2016) (all on her own Ruby Slippers Productions.)
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Life Without You by Ilana Lipsztein

Ilana Lipsztein grew up in Brazil listening to Rock 'n' Roll, Bossa Nova, and Samba. Her music brings together the Brazilian soul and Rock 'n' Roll rhythm that marked her childhood. She believes that music has no age, which is why she started playing bass guitar two years ago. Since then she's been sharing her passion and music with others and encouraging women to invest in their dreams, no matter how big or small. Her songs convey the universal and eternal language of music and life. With emotional lyrics and soul, she helps us see that we all have the courage to face our challenges. From her early days in Rio de Janeiro, she became a trained journalist, entrepreneur, and producer. She graduated from NYU, specializing in Hospitality Industries. She produces live events, performing arts, and video content around New York City. During the Pandemic, Ilana launched a blog (IlanaWIP) supporting women entrepreneurs and began publishing content for two Brazilian publications. As a mother and an immigrant, Ilana has used her creativity and adaptability to find new opportunities and create solutions for a world that is constantly changing. https://conta.cc/3xmVIqP.
MUSIC
Boston Globe

10 shows to get jazzed about this fall

CLAUDIO RAGAZZI QUARTET The first in five performances in the Celebrity Series of Boston’s Neighborhood Arts Jazz & Contemporary Music series features esteemed guitarist, composer, and longtime Berklee professor Claudio Ragazzi with a quartet playing the Argentine-born Ragazzi’s original compositions in a program called “Tributes and Tangos.” Joining Ragazzi are pianist Zahili González-Zamorá, bassist Dan Greenspan, and drummer Steve Langone. This free concert will also be available on YouTube beginning Sept. 23. Sept. 18. Free. Arlington Street Church. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org.
BOSTON, MA
wclk.com

September 9: Suite Jazz Series Presents Peter White

Support for Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by support from The Suite Food Lounge at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta, home of the Suite Jazz Series. The Suite Jazz Series presents Guitarist Peter White along with the Suite Jazz Series Band for one night only Thursday, September 9. Doors open 6:30pm, showtime is at 7:30pm. For more information including reservations, call 404-577-2500 or go to eventbrite.com or JazzBeatpromotions.com.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Conversations about Jazz with GERALD HORNE: JAZZ & JUSTICE (Virtual)

Hammonds House Digital invites you to learn about the history of jazz and how jazz musicians flourished despite rampant exploitation. Conversations About Jazz & Other Distractions host Carl Anthony’s special guest will be scholar, historian, and author Gerald Horne. They will discuss Horne’s book, Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music and play songs from some of the artists whose stories are highlighted in the book. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members.
ENTERTAINMENT
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: A “Summer of Jazz” It Was!

(Photo: The final Jazz at Chandlerville will feature the award-winning Hanna PK with Abdul-Rahman Qadir and Wayne Moose!) The JazzBuffalo “Summer of Jazz” was three months of fabulous jazz for the community. A chance to experience jazz outdoors with spectacular variety. We thank our sponsors and the many fans who contributed to the JazzBuffalo Keep Jazz Alive Fund to help make jazz FREE for the community. And, to afford the opportunity to fans and musicians alike who have struggled during the pandemic to experience music, joy, and community!
INDIANA STATE

