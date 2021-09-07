Greenville University To Host Nursing Program Preview Day

GREENVILLE - Greenville University will host a preview day on September 25, on campus, for future healthcare workers to learn more about the new bachelor of science in nursing program. GU made the BSN partnership official with St. John’s College of Nursing (SJC) in March 2021. Students can enroll now for the full program at GU which begins in fall 2022. The new program benefits students by reducing their nursing-school journey from five years to four years. Courses at GU will include Continue Reading