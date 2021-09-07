CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, IL

Greenville University To Host Nursing Program Preview Day

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENVILLE - Greenville University will host a preview day on September 25, on campus, for future healthcare workers to learn more about the new bachelor of science in nursing program. GU made the BSN partnership official with St. John’s College of Nursing (SJC) in March 2021. Students can enroll now for the full program at GU which begins in fall 2022. The new program benefits students by reducing their nursing-school journey from five years to four years. Courses at GU will include Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RiverBender.com

Better Health, Improved Nutrition To Sprout From Gardens At SIUE East St. Louis Center

EDWARDSVILLE - With the start of the school year, students’ hands are full of books, various technology, and now – some fresh produce, courtesy of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center (ESLC) gardens. “We have already given fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and okra to our students and parents,” said SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) Director Gina Jeffries, EdD. “We love giving away the fresh produce, just as much as they enjoy Continue Reading
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy