CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Luxury Picnics of Your Dreams Have Arrived on the SouthCoast

By Kristen Pacheco
FUN 107
FUN 107
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know the trends travel west to east and sometimes what’s been all the rage in California will eventually hit our shores a few years later. That’s what’s currently happening in the luxury picnic arena. This concept – a pop-up picnic, as some may call it – is essentially what happens when a very detail-oriented event planner packs up their ideas into a wicker basket and creates the dreamiest picnic you can imagine.

fun107.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

K & J Luxury Beach Picnics Deliver Fall Themed Pop-Up Picnics In Michigan

September just started and already I'm seeing Fall decorations being put up and I gotta' say I'm really excited for it. In the effort of trying to find things to do this Autumn I came across a post from a company that operates out of Southwest Michigan near St. Joseph. Sincerely, K & J Luxury Beach Picnics & Events recently announced that their pop up picnics they provide have expanded into a Fall vineyard experience after teaming up with two other companies:
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get the Smile of Your Dreams

Runion Dental Group details every part of your smile from color to face shape to give you the smile of your dreams. Learn more about the precision and care they take with every patient.
SKIN CARE
KELOLAND TV

Cutler Business Beat with QBIC Luxury Picnics

Quality time with friends, one-on-one time for couples, and celebrating special occasions in the QBIC way. Let Sabena and Isaac create the cozy vibes, the incredible bites and everything you will need to have quality conversation with just the two of you or a group of friends. You can find packages and reserve your spot online at QBIC luxury picnics dot com. If you’ve got questions, you can also reach them by phone at 605-323-9444.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
countryliving.com

6 ways to achieve your dream country bedroom

Aside from panoramic views over the British countryside, or the sound of birds chirping of a morning, there are a few key characteristics that make up a quintessential country bedroom – all of which can be achieved no matter where you live. Whilst there are several design styles that come...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Local & female owned company is putting the luxury in your picnic

This isn't a checkered tablecloth and picnic basket... These are elegant setups and best of all, you don't do the work!. Sydney Clark and Yamilet Velez are the owners of Sol Picnics and wanted to create memorable experiences perfect for date nights, engagements, bridal showers, and more. When the pandemic...
ECONOMY
sunset.com

Indulge in a Luxurious Spa Day…for Your Houseplants

You’re not the only one who needs a visit to the spa—it’s your houseplants’ turn to get pampered. Have your plants seemed stressed lately? Exhausted, drained of joie de vivre—wilted, if you will? If so, then thank dieu for Léon & George’s L’Alchemie Botanique, a new line of houseplant care spays and potions, that, while made in Los Angeles, was inspired by parfumeries in the South of France.
GARDENING
Herald News

How do you like them apples? Best SouthCoast spots for pick-your-own fun

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, I don't mean Christmas, though that also holds a steady spot at the top of the favorite holidays list. As we say our goodbyes to warm weather, flips flops and beach days we say hello to crisp and comfy sweater weather, hayrides, leaf peeping, cider sipping, pumpkin foraging and other much-anticipated autumn adventures.
FOOD & DRINKS
roguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnics#Flowers
FUN 107

Sleep Among the Fall Foliage Inside This Stunning Mass. Pondhouse

New England is home to an unimaginable number of beautiful and unique Airbnb properties, but this one may just take the cake for the best place to stay during the fall months. The Pondhouse is a glamping getaway set up in the boonies of Western Massachusetts. As one might assume from its name, the Pondhouse is a cabin set up next to a pond in Ashfield, where guests don't have access to WiFi or cell service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
riverdalepress.com

The kind of home your family has dreamed of

This is one home you won’t find in the Bronx. But then again, it’s not that far from the Bronx, either. This beautiful single-family home can be found at 26 Beechwood Terrace in the amazing Yonkers neighborhood of Ludlow Park. It’s a community just a few skips north of the...
BRONX, NY
escalontimes.com

Budgeting Your Dream Outdoor Room

BRANDPOINT — As the pandemic continues, outdoor spaces have become true extensions of the home. From a calm place to escape to an area to work and focus, outdoor rooms are being designed and utilized more frequently than ever before. "Homeowners have shifted their focus from having spaces to entertain...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lancaster Online

Here's what Lancaster County produce is in season for your Labor Day picnics and barbecues

The first half of September is what I like to think of as the “sweet spot,” when late summer sun meets the faintly crisp air of early fall and the produce is both majestic and abundant. From fruits and vegetables to herbs and edible fungi, the variety in this magic moment is second to none, with something truly for everyone. In my opinion, there is no better time to eat locally. I may have done a little happy dance last week when I discovered concord grapes at A.B. Orchards (5766-5768 White Oak Road, Paradise), plump and floral. By the time you read this, I'll have transformed them into jelly.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Food & Wine

15 Labor Day Grill Deals That Prove It's Not Too Late to Have Your Dream Barbecue—Including $400 Off a Weber

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Char-Broil Performance Series Two-Burner Gas Grill. $227.00. ($260.00 save 13%) Amazon. Dyna-Glo X-Large Premium Dual-Chamber Charcoal Grill. $248.00. ($276.00 save 10%) Walmart. Weber...
SHOPPING
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy