Moon shot: engineering students create device for NASA

AUBURN, Ala. — COVID-19 clinical test results are now available within hours, but can we do better?. Scientists and engineers at Auburn University believe so. “We have developed an electronic device based on two-dimensional materials that are modified with antibodies so that it can immediately detect the virus spike protein,” said Masoud Mahjouri-Samani, assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering at the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn. “When the virus spike protein interacts with the antibody within the testing device, it impacts the electronic properties of the atomically-thin monolayer 2D material. As soon as the lab technician puts the sample drop on the transistor surface, the device responds, and the result is evident.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO