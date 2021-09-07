CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon shot: engineering students create device for NASA

By Michele Coffill
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fifth consecutive year, Grand Valley engineering students competed nationally and successfully produced a prototype device that might someday be used by astronauts. Seven students, nicknamed the "Moon Miners," competed in the Micro-g NExT Design Challenge, sponsored by NASA. David Kavalauskas, who earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in August, said NASA asked teams to create a device that would allow astronauts to retrieve a core sample from the moon.

