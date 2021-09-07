CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Clinton County: Road Construction On US 50 From Crackerneck Road To West Of Russland Road

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
TRENTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that it has begun construction of a research & certification track along US 50 near Trenton. The purpose of this track is to certify, validate, and calibrate the Department and contractor equipment which will aid in the construction of smoother, safer, and structurally sound roads. This work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction

