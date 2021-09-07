Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcona, Crawford, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Crawford; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alcona County in northern Michigan Southeastern Crawford County in northern Michigan Northern Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Northeastern Roscommon County in northern Michigan Northwestern Iosco County in northern Michigan Southern Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1130 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from South Branch Township to near Lake St. Helen, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Luzerne around 1140 AM EDT. Clear Lake around 1145 AM EDT. Mio, Rose City, Mack Lake and Selkirk around 1150 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lupton, Rose Township, Rifle River State Park, McKinley, Long Lake, South Branch and Curtisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH