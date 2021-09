"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" has for many years been The Elizabeth Freeman Center's biggest annual event. Even if you have never taken part, you most likely have seen or read about it. The walk down North Street in Pittsfield each September during the city's Third Thursday street festival was an effort to raise money for the center, and to increase awareness of, and hopefully, one day bring an end to domestic, dating, and sexual violence.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO