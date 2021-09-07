Looking for work? The Home Depot supply-chain offers positions in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Home Depot is hiring more than 300 part-time and full-time positions across three supply chain facilities in Pittston, Pa. Homeowners and businesses alike depend on The Home Depot for essential tools and supplies, whether that’s a refrigerator or drywall and lumber for a contractor to complete a job. Warehouse associates help meet these needs by fulfilling online orders and replenishing store inventory.fox56.com
Comments / 0