CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Looking for work? The Home Depot supply-chain offers positions in Luzerne County

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Home Depot is hiring more than 300 part-time and full-time positions across three supply chain facilities in Pittston, Pa. Homeowners and businesses alike depend on The Home Depot for essential tools and supplies, whether that’s a refrigerator or drywall and lumber for a contractor to complete a job. Warehouse associates help meet these needs by fulfilling online orders and replenishing store inventory.

fox56.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittston, PA
Government
City
Pittston, PA
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Home Depot#Warehouse Associate

Comments / 0

Community Policy