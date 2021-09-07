CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles and Points On Sale — September 7 2021

By Brian Cohen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles and Points...

thegate.boardingarea.com

nfcw.com

Three in four Germans want cashless payment options at every point of sale

Three quarters of German consumers (74%) want to be able to make digital payments at all shops, restaurants and other retail outlets, with that percentage rising to 87% among 18- to 29-year-olds, according to a survey by the Bitkom digital association. The survey found that 75% of Germans aged 30...
RETAIL
loyaltylobby.com

Radisson Rewards Buy Points 100% Bonus Flash Sale

Radisson Rewards Americas has launched a buy points 100% bonus Flash Sale for purchases made between September 8 – 15, 2021. Members can purchase 80,000 points before the bonus. The limit is often raised during these sales, but it is unclear if they do it this time and if for all accounts.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Flash Sale: 100% IHG bonus points on purchases until September 9, 2021

IHG Rewards is back with a 100% IHG Bonus points purchase promotion through Thursday, September 9, 2021. A 100% bonus is one of the best that IHG offers on buying points. In this round of points sale, the 100% bonus will only kick in when you purchase a minimum of 7,000 points. Points can be purchased in multiples of 1,000 IHG Rewards Club points. If you buy the maximum allowable 250,000 IHG Rewards Club points, you will earn a total of 500,000 points for 2,500 US Dollars. That drops the price of each IHG point to 0.5 US cents or INR 0.37. You can either choose to buy the points yourself or receive them as a gift. It will take up to 2 days for the points credit to reflect in your account.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

SALE: Buy Flying Blue Miles With A Huge 100% Bonus

PERSONAL FINANCE
The Points Guy

What are points and miles worth? September 2021 monthly valuations

One of the questions I’m asked most often is, “How much is a point or mile worth?” The answer varies from person to person and depends on how well you can maximize a particular loyalty currency. Still, some rewards are clearly worth more than others — my goal is to give you a sense of how they stack up.
ECONOMY
insideflyer.com

Should You Convert Hotel Points to United Miles During the 30% Bonus Promotion?

United’s Mileage Plus program is offering a 30% bonus when members convert their hotel points into United miles. This promotion will end on September 30th, 2021. You can receive a maximum of 25,000 bonus miles. Before you rush to convert your hotel points, this promotion requires registration. Click here. Does...
ECONOMY
loyaltylobby.com

Marriott Bonus Points & Rates Update September 2021

Here’s a comprehensive look at the Marriott Bonvoy bonus point and rate opportunities you can use in September. Remember to forward us promotional offers by email that you receive from both hotels and airlines. Of course, you can send questions and comments too!. You can access Marriott Bonvoy here. Marriott...
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

12 New Offers! Turn Your Amex Membership Reward Points Into Even More Miles and Points!

If you want to get even more value out of your American Express Membership Reward points, here are 12 new transfer bonuses up to 40% to airlines and hotels!. At the start of each month, it is common to find some transfer bonus from American Express Membership Rewards to one of their partner airlines/hotels. But, something that is not common is to find twelve transfer bonuses all at once. None of these are new but to all be out at the same time is really something new!
PERSONAL FINANCE
insideflyer.com

IHG Rewards Launches Another Flash Sale on Points – Valid Until September 9th

IHG Rewards has launched one of its limited time offers to buy points with a 100% bonus. The flash sale will be available until September 9th, 2021. You must buy at least 15,000 points to benefit from the bonus. But the best price is reserved for purchases of 26,000 points or more. You would pay 0.5 cents per point when buying 26,000+ points. (you would receive double that of course)
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

New Mint Coin Opportunity Today, Up to $220 Profit

New Mint Coin Opportunity Today, Up to $200 Profit. Today, the US Mint has a new coin deal that can generate you some free spending and profit for very little effort. The spending is much lower than usual, just $180. Profit will be as high as $200 and possibly more.
MARKETS
BoardingArea

Save Money with Points – 15 Rewards to Increase your Financial Freedom

I recently described 15 easy ways to save without significant lifestyle changes. I just scraped the surface of all possible options in that article, and it didn’t include any points- or miles-related possibilities! Today’s article is focused on how to save money with points, credit cards, and other loyalty programs. Some options involve taking tried and true methods and tweaking them for cash over travel. Others involve redirecting lifestyle creep possibilities to more practical, everyday savings solutions. I continue to save money with points, and so can you! Here are a few ways how.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BoardingArea

Targeted Plastiq Promo For Money Back On Amex Payments

Targeted Plastiq Promo For Money Back On Amex Payments. I just received an email from Plastiq for a discount, or rebate, for paying with my American Express card. It looks like this is a targeted offer and you need to be an email recipient to take advantage of it. Check your emails / spam folder for the following email subject line (plug in your own name).
CREDITS & LOANS
milestomemories.com

Wanna Make Some Money For Your Miles & Points Presentation / Knowledge?

Wanna Make Some Money For Your Miles & Points Presentation / Knowledge?. Have you ever given a miles and points presentation at a seminar? Do you have an interesting take on something miles, points, travel or finance related? Do you want to share your knowledge and get paid for it? If you answered yes to those questions then I have a proposal for you.
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

Reason #758 Why AMEX Offers Are Awesome

I give American Express plenty of grief about how they run their credit card and loyalty programs. They make it far too difficult to use the credits they give to cardmembers. The RAT team is overly aggressive in catching people who are supposedly trying to “game the system.” Finally, they nickel and dime their best members when it comes to accessing Centurion lounges.
CREDITS & LOANS
