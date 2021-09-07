Miles and Points On Sale — September 7 2021

IHG Rewards is back with a 100% IHG Bonus points purchase promotion through Thursday, September 9, 2021. A 100% bonus is one of the best that IHG offers on buying points. In this round of points sale, the 100% bonus will only kick in when you purchase a minimum of 7,000 points. Points can be purchased in multiples of 1,000 IHG Rewards Club points. If you buy the maximum allowable 250,000 IHG Rewards Club points, you will earn a total of 500,000 points for 2,500 US Dollars. That drops the price of each IHG point to 0.5 US cents or INR 0.37. You can either choose to buy the points yourself or receive them as a gift. It will take up to 2 days for the points credit to reflect in your account.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO