CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Moda Ingleside sells in Corpus Christi for $3B cash

By Alecia Ormsby
ccbiznews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce $3 billion in cash changes hands sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021, Moda Ingleside Energy Center will become Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center, Enbridge Inc. announced Tuesday, Sept. 7. Moda Ingleside is one of the nation’s largest crude export terminals by volume due to its capacity to handle verylarge crude carriers, its rapid loading rates, and its access to open water via the Port of Corpus Christi. Last year, 25 percent of Gulf Coast crude exports came from MIEC, according to Enbridge.

www.ccbiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi approves $1.2B budget

Largest-ever budget, with no property tax increase. Corpus Christi’s largest-ever budget, $1.2 billion, was approved by Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins Oct. 1. No property taxes were increased to fund the top priorities of critical infrastructure and quality-of-life expenses. Public safety, streets...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
rigzone.com

Enbridge to Buy Moda for $3B

(Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion to add U.S. Gulf Coast oil export capacity. Enbridge is buying Moda for cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, it said Tuesday in a statement. The deal will connect Enbridge with oil produced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Enbridge Inc#Miec#Moda Midstream Llc#Encap Flatrock Midstream#Vlcc#Permian#Eagle Ford#Taft Terminal
irei.com

Enbridge to acquire Moda Midstream assets for $3b

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge is planning to pay $3 billion in cash for liquids terminaling and logistics company Moda Midstream assets, including the nation’s largest crude export terminal by volume, Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC). Located in Ingleside, Texas, MIEC loaded more than 25 percent of all U.S. Gulf Coast...
INDUSTRY
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi cleans up nicely with 'Stay Safe Pledge'

Corpus Christi businesses earn clean bill of health from international association. Several Corpus Christi businesses recently achieved GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, the worldwide cleaning industry association. Four local attractions earning the accreditation were the American Bank Center, the Art Museum of South Texas, Corpus Christi International Airport, and the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay.
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is a coastal city in the U.S. state of Texas, located in the South Texas area. It is the county headquarters and biggest city of Nueces County, as well as Aransas, Kleberg, and San Patricio Counties. San Antonio is 130 kilometers to the southeast. Nueces Bay and Corpus Christi Bay are included in its political boundaries. Small property parcels or water inlets from three neighboring counties are included in its designated limits.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Moda Midstream and EnCap Flatrock Midstream Agree to Sell Moda Ingleside Energy Center and Other Assets to Enbridge for $3 Billion

HOUSTON & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2021-- Liquids terminaling and logistics company Moda Midstream, LLC (“Moda”) and Moda’s financial sponsor EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EFM”) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Moda Ingleside Energy Center (“MIEC”) and other Moda assets to Enbridge Inc. (NYSE, TSX: ENB) for an enterprise value, net of working capital and cash, of approximately $3 billion, subject to closing adjustments.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Corpus Christi LNG Liquefaction Terminal, US

Located in Texas, the US, the Corpus Christi LNG liquefaction terminal is operated by Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC. The terminal started operations in 2019 and is owned by Cheniere Energy Inc. The Corpus Christi LNG Liquefaction terminal receives feed gas from Eagle Ford Shale. With two trains, the Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Houston Chronicle

Port of Corpus Christi to develop large-scale carbon storage facility

The Port of Corpus Christi continues to turn its focus to carbon storage, unveiling plans for its second sequestration-related project within three weeks. The Port and the Texas General Land Office on Wednesday said they intend to store carbon dioxide captured in the port area in geological reserves under the Gulf of Mexico.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Corpus Christi has a new assistant city manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new assistant city manager for Corpus Christi was appointed Tuesday after a nationwide search. Andrea Gardner was appointed by City Manager Peter Zanoni to oversee several City Departments, including Parks and Recreation, Neighborhood Services, Planning and Environmental Services, Libraries, and the newly created Office of Economic Development.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Tropical Storm Warnings for Corpus Christi Area

Nicholas brings heavy rain and possible flooding to Coastal Bend. Schools are closed and storm warnings have been issued for Coastal Bend residents by the city of Corpus Christi and Nueces County as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads for the central Gulf Coast. Residents are encouraged to safeguard family, pets, and property.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: VAALCO Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. VAALCO Energy, Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. VAALCO’s strategy is to increase reserves and production through the development and exploitation of international oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s properties are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.
KIII TV3

Several power outages reported across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Power outages are being reported across Corpus Christi as Tropical Storm Nicholas gets closer to the Coastal Bend. AEP is reporting just over 1000 customers without power in Corpus Christi. A large outage near the Selena Museum, at Lantana and Lexington, is being reported. Another outage...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Corpus Christi mayor says emergency operations center now closed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the potential impacts that Corpus Christi expected from Tropical Storm Nicholas appear to be going down as it moves northeast. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said Monday evening they have officially closed the emergency operations center, but they still plan to monitor weather conditions in case anything changes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy