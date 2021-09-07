Moda Ingleside sells in Corpus Christi for $3B cash

Once $3 billion in cash changes hands sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021, Moda Ingleside Energy Center will become Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center, Enbridge Inc. announced Tuesday, Sept. 7. Moda Ingleside is one of the nation’s largest crude export terminals by volume due to its capacity to handle verylarge crude carriers, its rapid loading rates, and its access to open water via the Port of Corpus Christi. Last year, 25 percent of Gulf Coast crude exports came from MIEC, according to Enbridge.