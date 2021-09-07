Indian Knoll ES Named Microsoft Showcase School

Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year — and the beginning of the school year often coincide, and, in many ways, the timing is apropos. The Jewish New Year is about introspection and setting goals for the coming year, and as millions of families around the country prepare for the next school year to begin, they are doing the same. As educators, we also assess our academic goals and share them with parents and students. If we have learned anything over the past two academic years, it is the lesson of flexibility and coping with change. Unfortunately, as the Delta variant continues to permeate cities and towns around the country, it is more important than ever that families and educators work together to create plans for the coming year to mitigate further disruption.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO