Indian Knoll ES Named Microsoft Showcase School

cherokeek12.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Knoll Elementary School has earned global recognition for its dedication to effectively using technology for teaching and learning!. The school has been selected by Microsoft as a 2021-22 Microsoft Showcase School in honor of its successful integration of educational technology in the classroom to benefit students and teachers. Only 38 schools were selected as Showcase Schools, and Indian Knoll ES is the only school in Georgia named to the list.

