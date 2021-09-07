Fallout 76’s season 6 kicks off on September 8
The upcoming Fallout 76 season is embracing radio serial superheroes with the upcoming cycle called “The Unstoppables versus the Diabolicals.”. Unveiled in a new trailer, rewards will be tailored around players assuming the role of sidekicks for the titular Unstoppables (Grognak, The Silver Shroud, Mistress of Mystery, The Inspector, and Manta Man), as they battle it out with the evil opposite faction. The story is framed around a Sinister Six-style narrative, where formidable villains (like “Samureye”) team up for the first time. New allies include Daphne, and Maul, with a robot dog companion in the mix too. Posters, flairs, workbenches, paints, objects, outfits, and poses are all part of the season, as usual.www.destructoid.com
