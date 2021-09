BANNING (2-0) at NORTH TORRANCE (3-0) Outlook: The Pilots certainly didn’t over think their nonleague schedule. Last week they were at Peninsula, this week at North Torrance and next week at Palos Verdes. No need to run all over Southern California looking for challenges when there are several in your own backyard. Banning defeated Peninsula 38-13 last week. Jakob Galloway, in his first game of the season, gained 164 total yards with two touchdowns. Seth Fao gained 120 yards and a touchdown and threw for another. North’s offense has been soaring and the Saxons are averaging 42.3 points a game. Quarterback Trevor Lagarde has completed 67.6 percent of his passes and has thrown for 14 touchdowns with no interceptions. Lagarde has thrown at least one touchdown to four different players.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO