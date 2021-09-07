Android Automotive comes to a new all-electric crossover

It was a major deal when the legitimately brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class was unveiled in 2018. It only shares a half-dozen components with the previous G-Class, which had been fundamentally the same since 1979. It proved a controversial redesign, with purists decrying the softer styling, too-techy interior and more modern driving characteristics. But there's no denying the new G-wagen is the best one ever, retaining the G's charm and driving character while being a better vehicle -- not to mention a massive sales success. Now, the G-Class is truly entering the future with the debut of the Concept EQG on Sunday, a near-production look at the fully electric G that will go on sale in a couple years.

