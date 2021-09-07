CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Met to Release Designer Items Via Instagram for Exhibition

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwQQl_0booKsbE00

Click here to read the full article.

ALL ABOUT THE BASE : The Metropolitan Museum of Art ’s Costume Institute is gearing up for the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” with some creative input from an artillery of American designers.

Starting Friday, The Met store will roll out select merchandise from Virgil Abloh , Prabal Gurung and other talents. Cooked up in partnership with Vogue, the line of limited products will only be available for purchase via The Met’s account on Instagram , which happens to be one of the exhibition’s sponsors. At a time when museums, like brands, are always trying to bolster their social media bases, The Met’s lineup of high-profile designers with sizable followings is in line with that strategy. Abloh, for example, has 6.2 million Instagram followers and Gurung has 827,000, whereas The Met has 3.9 million.

More from WWD

In time for the first designer drop, Instagram’s head of fashion and shopping platforms Eva Chen will host an IG Live Shopping event @voguemagazine Friday shortly before noon EST. Abloh will be on hand to reveal his Off-White items for The Met along with some yet-to-be-revealed celebrity guests.

The Instagram-friendly shopping will not be a short-lived venture. The parties plan to keep the series running through April. In addition to Abloh and Gurung, other participating American fashion labels include Bode, Brothers Vellies, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Gypsy Sport and Pyer Moss. The Met Store will also sell a line of merchandise featuring key words from the show, which will among other things highlight fashion’s new vocabulary.

This fall’s exhibition opening is the first installment in what will be a two-part exhibition. “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” will bow in the American Wing’s period rooms on May 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the 33-year-old singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna arrived to the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling diamond necklace.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
Billboard

Billie Eilish 'Finally' Feels Free to Go Full Glam at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Billie Eilish is serving old Hollywood glam on the red carpet of the 2021 Vogue Met Gala, which she's co-hosting on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The dolled-up Happier Than Ever singer arrived wearing a low-cut blush pink tulle gown designed by Oscar de la Renta with an enormous train that gracefully draped over the stairs of the Met, her cropped blond hair sweetly framing her face. Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas, who was dressed head-to-toe in red, accompanied her. The 19-year-old artist's ensemble is reminiscent of her pinup look from her June 2021 Vogue cover.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Brands#American#Vogue#Ig Live Shopping#Gypsy Sport#The Met Store
Cosmopolitan

Best Twitter reactions to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit

When Kim Kardashian stepped out on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit covering even her face, it was only a matter of time before the internet decided to get a little creative with the memes. In fact, Kim's look has caused such a stir that the star was even trending on Twitter after stepping out at the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Cozy Up in Glamorous Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Intentionally Separates Stage Persona & Personal Life. For the Carters, everything is love. In an intimate campaign for Tiffany & Co. celebrating modern love, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starring as the newest faces for the luxury brand, with their longtime love story front and center. For the couple—who share Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—this will be no case of déjà vu since it marks the first time the two have appeared in a campaign together. The "ABOUT LOVE" collection, set for a fall release, centers around a vision celebrating the brand's newest creative direction.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Esquire

Pharrell Williams in Chanel Westernwear at the Met Gala Made My Jaw Drop

Three things I absolutely adore in this world: cowboys, Chanel, and Pharrel Williams. And tonight, all three were combined at the overdue Met Gala, which is celebrating “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the latest exhibition for the museum’s Costume Institute. While seeing all the wild, sometimes wonderful looks, walking...
DALLAS, TX
Essence

Teyana Taylor's 5-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Runway Debut At NY Fashion Week And Stole The Show

In case you needed a reminder, Junie is already a star. New York Fashion Week is well underway and even the kids are getting to make their mark on the runway. On Thursday night (September 9), multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor showcased Pretty Little Thing’s spring and summer 2022 collection as she is the creative director for the popular fashion retailer. A diverse array of models strut their stuff in paisley prints, cut-out dresses and brightly colored sweatsuits, from those with vitiligo and in wheelchair, to bodies of all shapes and sizes. Kids were also represented, including by Taylor’s daughter, Junie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Disco Queen in a Feather-Coat Blouse, Flare Jeans & Sky-High Silver Platforms

Beyoncé knows how to celebrate a birthday in style. The “Crazy in Love” songstress graced fans with photos from her birthday celebrations this week, joined by her husband and fellow musician Jay-Z on a yacht getaway. For the occasion, Beyoncé herself channeled trends from the 1970s in a white feather-trimmed $2,500 blouse from Valentino and classic flare-hem jeans. For a fun punch, the outfit came accented with a $ martini-inspired $5,795 clutch bag courtesy of Judith Leiber. The entire look was put together by Beyoncé’s stylist KJ Moody who also works with the singer’s former Destiny’s Child collaborator, Kelly Rowland. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Serves Looks At Met Gala

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was a late arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, but she attracted all kinds of attention the moment she stepped onto the red carpet. The Dallas-raised athlete was present at the ball, making her appearance known in a Theophilio-designed outfit. She wore a red corset-style top, a black fringe skirt, black bangles, and boots. "I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she said on the red carpet, revealing that her outfit was inspired by a phoenix. "Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up. The red is fire, and always ablaze."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Viewers disappointed after Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and others fail to appear

The red carpet portion of the 2021 Met Gala has officially concluded, leaving many viewers wondering why past icons such as Blake Lively and Lady Gaga were not in attendance.On Monday, hundreds of Hollywood’s elite arrived on the iconic stairs of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to pay homage to the 2021 theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”While notable attendees included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also making an appearance on the red carpet, many viewers were disappointed to find that there were also many unexplained absences.According to Twitter,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

People Think Addison Rae Wore Kourtney Kardashian's Old Christmas Dress for the Met Gala

So Addison Rae showed up at her very first Met Gala last night, wearing what she described as a "vintage 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci" gown. And, moving away real quick from the harrowing fact that she described 2003 as "vintage" (help, I'm ancient), people on Twitter think she borrowed Kourtney Kardashian's old Christmas dress. Which, no! She didn't! But they are from the same collection and look basically identical minus a few details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy