CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Zendaya opens up about going to therapy: ‘I think it’s a beautiful thing’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKml5_0booKjtv00

Zendaya has spoken candidly about prioritising her mental health , with the actor revealing that she attends, and recommends, therapy .

The 25-year-old Spiderman star discussed her belief in the importance of working on oneself during a new interview with British Vogue for the magazine’s October issue.

When asked whether she has a therapist, Zendaya said: “Yeah, of course I go to therapy. I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing.

“You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”

The actor then addressed the pandemic, and how it impacted her happiness and mental health, explaining that it left her sad and feeling as if she had a “dark cloud” hovering over her.

According to Zendaya, during the last year and a half, she experienced her “first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the f*** is going on? What is this dark cloud that’s hovering over me and I don’t know how to get rid of it, you know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Euphoria star touched on some of the other topics that she and her therapist cover, such as money, with Zendaya revealing that she finds herself “somewhere in-between” her mother’s preference to save and her father’s reminder that “you can’t spend it when you’re dead”.

For the actor, this meant having her assistant plan and pay for all of the expenses for a trip to Greece on her credit card but not letting her know how much she’d spent.

“The hope is to have a career where you can be in a position, financially, to just do things you want to do because you enjoy the work and not have to worry about the other things,” she told Vogue . “But I’m always like: ‘I will always need to work.’ Because if I don’t work then everything can be gone tomorrow.”

This is not the first time that Zendaya has opened up about being in tune with her mental health, as she previously revealed that she used to struggle with severe anxiety, according to Elle .

According to the post, the former Disney Channel star experienced anxiety when she sang, which she said “stemmed from a bad experience I had while singing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013”.

At the time, the 25-year-old revealed that she has “tried focusing my energy on other things, like making movies” but that it took time and her slowly building her confidence back up before she was able to go back out on stage to sing live.

Comments / 1

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Zendaya Opened Up About Refusing To Have Her First Kiss On Camera And Keeping Her Dating Life Private A Day Before The Photos Of Her And Tom Holland Kissing And Meeting Her Mom Went Viral

Ever since Tom Holland blew up the internet last week by seemingly confirming his rumored relationship with Zendaya, fans have been dying to know more about the Spider-Man duo. But it seems that, for now at least, Zendaya is keeping her cards close to her chest, recently hinting that she...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

I’m Screaming At Tom Holland’s B-Day IG For Zendaya

Hey Spiderman fans, you good? Yes? Please feast your eyes on Tom Holland’s birthday Instagram for Zendaya. Go ahead, I’ll wait. It’s fine, I’m screaming too! ICYMI (TBH IDK how you would), on Sept. 1, Tom Holland posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Zendaya celebrating her 25th birthday. It’s a mirror selfie she seems to have taken of the two of them while Holland sits in the makeup chair in his Spiderman costume. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up, xxx,” he captioned it. (My! MJ!)
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Zendaya Opens Up On Sadness, On-Screen Kisses, Diamond Treats

Zendaya, 25, sat down with Vogue to talk about her decade-long career, what it taught her, and what she has left to learn. While she opened up about a lot, she completely avoided discussing her reported romance with Tom Holland. A Disney vet, she says she’s been working a “nine-to-five...
DIAMOND, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Vogue

“There’s So Much I Want To Do”: The World According To Zendaya

It’s lunchtime on a spotlessly sunny day in LA, and Zendaya and I are in a corner booth in the back room of a hotel in West Hollywood discussing her workaholic tendencies. “I hate spare time,” she says, wrinkling her nose a little. “I just don’t know what I’m doing when I’m not working. I’m like, I don’t know what this [and here the actor waves her hands over her body] is.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why isn’t Zendaya at the Met Gala 2021?

THE Met Gala 2021 will be held on Monday, September 13 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Fans are shocked to learn Zendaya will be skipping out on the biggest red carpet event of the year. Why isn't Zendaya at the Met Gala 2021?. Zendaya revealed during an interview that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Vogue#Euphoria#Britishvogue#Disney Channel#The Ellen Degeneres Show
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

241K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy