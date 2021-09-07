Amorepacific Celebrates 76th Anniversary with Virtual Ceremony in the ‘Metaverse’

With the opportunity to create a brave new world — the metaverse — companies and experts are putting privacy and consent at the forefront of their new virtual societies. The metaverse is a persistent and interoperable virtual world, one that may someday allow users to move around and interact much like they do in the physical realm. But the builders of the early metaverse aren’t satisfied with simply recreating a digital world analogous to reality. Being able to define the rules of an entire world gives metaverse builders an opportunity to improve and make safer how we interact — and are permitted to interact — with each other. “Being able to just follow somebody without their consent is actually kind of scary and dangerous, right?” said Daniel Liebeskind, CEO of metaverse platform Topia. “In Topia, the way we build those kinds of features, safety and consent are one of our big values.” To illustrate his point, he described Topia’s soon-to-come “follow” function, which requires both parties to consent before one user is able to follow another around the virtual space.

