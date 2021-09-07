Amorepacific Celebrates 76th Anniversary with Virtual Ceremony in the ‘Metaverse’

“Hairpeace—our name is, and always will be, our mission statement,” says Bruce Musser, owner of Hairpeace. Musser opened his salon in historic Five Points in 1996 and has continued to expand and evolve ever since while maintaining close relationships with his staff and clients. Now a mainstay in Jacksonville’s creative and business sectors, Musser celebrated his salon’s twentieth anniversary in 2016 with a move to its current, custom-designed location on Oak Street. With the help of Designmind LLC, Musser’s artistic vision and hair expertise were applied to every facet of the space. The salon is outfitted with stylish furniture, Musser’s art on the walls, “the most comfortable shampoo bowls you’ll ever experience,” and an outdoor patio and garden. “I want to create the best atmosphere for my team and clients to enjoy for years to come,” says Musser.
