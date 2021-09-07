Owls Men's Soccer Falls to USM

Gorham, ME – The University of Maine at Presque Isle men's soccer team took on University of Southern Maine in their season opener. The Owls lost the one-sided victory 4-0 vs the tough, experienced opponent. The Huskies went on to win, 4-0. Some back and forth play early, with the possession in favor of the Huskies, they put up back to back goals near the 20-minute mark, giving them a two-point lead halfway through the first half. The Owls defense picked up their intensity and held off the Huskies attacks the remainder of the first half. The second half, USM came out early with a goal just ten minutes into the second half. The fight continued on the field, until late in the game when the Huskies scored their fourth and final goal in the 84th-minute.