Game company SNK has recently released the latest character trailer for The King of Fighters XV featuring returning character Ash Crimson. As always, Ash Crimson is still using his awesome Pyrokinesis ability to deal a lot of damage on his opponents in this new The King of Fighters XV trailer and to his fire-wielding peers Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami. His moveset seems to be the same ones from previous games with some new ones including his new special move. He is also wearing this stylish new red coat and dons these fashionable nail arts on each finger.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO