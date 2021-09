When schools and business close or delay, or cities and boroughs declare weather emergencies, WGAL will list them on this page. PLEASE NOTE: If you are trying to enter a school closing, you should already have a user code and pass code from WGAL. Those entries are being made entirely online. You should have already received all the information for online entries. We are not posting a link to the entry website here because it is a secure system.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO