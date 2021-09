Make the navigation of your macOS System Preferences easier, by hiding icons for elements that you never access. Most users are familiar with System Preferences on their Mac. If there's a setting about macOS that needs to be changed, there's a good chance that you will need to access it to make those changes. — While it may be checked by users quite regularly, it can still be a chore. For example, you may need to access an occasionally-used settings menu, but the high number of icons can end up forcing a user to take time searching the collection for the right one.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO