Becca Kufrin’s ‘BiP’ Intro Is a Nod to ‘First Wives Club’ — and a Dig at Ex Garrett Yrigoyen

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467Zv3_0booIsfe00
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen MEGA; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Wells Adams, play “You Don’t Own Me.” Becca Kufrin is front and center in Bachelor Nation again and she doesn’t care who (including ex Garrett Yrigoyen) knows it.

After making her debut on the August 31 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the 31-year-old former Bachelorette was added to the theme song for the Monday, September 6, episode of the ABC series. In the opening, Becca, who was previously engaged to Garrett, 32, throws a ring into a glass of champagne.

“First Wives Club hits the beach. #dontgetmad #geteverything,” she wrote alongside a video of her face on Diane Keaton’s in the 1996 movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIqcK_0booIsfe00
Becca Kufrin on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The First Wives Club, which also starred Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler, followed three divorcées who seek revenge on their ex-husbands for moving on with younger women.

Becca, for her part, announced her split from Garrett in September 2020 after they got engaged on the 2018 finale of her season. One year later, the former publicist is looking for The One on the beach and Garrett is celebrating his first anniversary with girlfriend Alex Farrar.

“Happy 1 year! 1 year already. We met in Carlsbad, CA and are now living together in Reno!!!” the California native wrote on Wednesday, September 1, exactly one year after Becca announced their split on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

He continued, “I remember our first date at Dini’s by the Sea,” he began a lengthy Instagram tribute. “We both ordered the same drink, it was fun, different, and spicy, a solid conversation piece, #jalepanomargs. I was gunna go with a beer, but then I knew I’d be burping or get a little bubble gut action going, so I played it the only way I knew how … Don’t be basic & FIRE IT UP. Joking aside, I knew you were a good person after only a few minutes of chat. I’ve since found and continue to find that you’re an incredible person with so much to offer, including your friends lol. I mean I feel like when you’re dating someone you’re damn near dating their friends as well, as much as you get to know them and want to have them around, and you have an epic group that goes hard in the paint, which I love and it says a lot about you as well.”

While it’s unclear which ring Becca is dropping in the BiP opening, set to Mike Reno’s “Almost Paradise” as always, she previously told Insider that she still had her engagement ring. (Couples who stay together for at least two years after their respective Bachelor show are allowed to keep their Neil Lane diamond even if they split.)

“Some people who have been in my position still have their rings because it’s a great remembrance of their time and the memories on the show, which I understand. For a hot second, I was like, do I sell it and donate all of the money to some charity? Do I sell it and put it towards a down payment on a house?” she explained earlier this year. “Yes it’s a ring from my ex-partner, but it also, to me, means so much more.”

Becca added, ”The show has changed my life. I have lasting, amazing memories from the people I’ve met on the show. So I can’t do anything with it yet, it still holds some really happy memories.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

