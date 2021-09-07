CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding & Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. As we reflect on the world-wide cultural and political changes this set in motion, including the nation’s recent withdrawal from the longest war in our country’s history in Afghanistan, how do we speak with our children about topics like peace, patriotism, tolerance, human rights, and responding to trauma as they relate to 2001 and today?

