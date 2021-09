- Benefit Conditions: Full-time and Part-Time employees eligible. - Benefits: Disability insurance, Employee discount, Paid time off. The contemporary brand launched with Neiman Marcus in 2016 and has been gaining the attention of major retailer since. Hice K, the former designer for Lemon (sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Barney's and Lane Crawford), was also part of the inaugural design team at DKNY and received the Dupon sponsorship for emerging designer. Our business is growing rapidly and we are looking for the perfect candidate to help manage our brand which is located in the heart of the garment district in New York. If you’re creative, possess a strategic mind and have a passion for fashion, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you’ll help us improve our company’s reputation and drive growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO