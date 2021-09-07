CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zahid not criminally liable over CBT charges as his ex-secretary had custody of chequebooks — lawyer

By Bernama
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The prosecution has failed to prove a prima facie case in all 12 criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges against Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds as Zahid's former aide had control and custody over the chequebooks belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi and the former deputy prime minister, the High Court was told today.

Ahmad Zahid never promised MYEG project to businessman, court told

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The High Court today was told that Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had never promised a textile wholesaler any MyEG project in return for RM13 million given to him in 23 cheques via law firm Messrs Lewis & Co, the trustee of Yayasan Akalbudi owned by Ahmad Zahid.
