Zahid not criminally liable over CBT charges as his ex-secretary had custody of chequebooks — lawyer
KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The prosecution has failed to prove a prima facie case in all 12 criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges against Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds as Zahid's former aide had control and custody over the chequebooks belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi and the former deputy prime minister, the High Court was told today.www.theedgemarkets.com
