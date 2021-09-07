What are the other 3 stars you’ve been to? 2 stars?

Here, we make the case for splurges that bring a taste of chaos to your look, because we are so done with greige sweats. by Samantha Sutton. Have you ever had one of those days when you look into the depths of your closet and sigh? You've spent your hard-earned money on all this…stuff, and yet there's not a single thing you feel like wearing. While a variety of factors can contribute to this sense of style malaise, we've found a major one is this: We simply want to wear clothing that speaks to us, something fun that stands out or represents our current mood and maybe even boosts it. And if you've been adhering to the old fashion axiom that you should splurge on your most-worn basics, your closet is probably full of items that don't inspire any excitement at all.

