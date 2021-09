Andy was fun to run with. Did so multiple Friday nights at the dell. He was more athletic than I anticipated. Easily dunking when hit with a nice assist on a break from the slowish grinder teammate he was stuck teamed with. Remember the sound made from the chain link “nets”that were used. I also lucked out one night at Mem gym and played with Lamp for a while. He tried to get everyone else involved with scoring, but we all kept looking at each other with that look of “we want to keep this run going, so let them fly please Jeff.” Beautiful stroke….very nice guy too.

