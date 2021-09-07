Russell Police issue more than 150 citations or warnings Labor Day weekend
RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – There were more than 150 citations/warnings issued to drivers in Russell over Labor Day weekend. According to the Russell Police Department, 160 citations or warnings were issued totaled $4,140 in fines for speeding, aggressive driving. The state awarded the police department a grant in August to target aggressive drivers. The traffic safety grant is to help reduce roadway crashes, injuries, fatalities, and their associated economic losses in Massachusetts.www.wwlp.com
