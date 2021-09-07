Exploding the myth of startup sales targets – here’s a smarter plan
"If I can get to 10,000 customers a month at $50 each, then I've got something interesting here.". Every entrepreneur comes up with simple sales targets soon after figuring out their most basic price point. We can't help it, it's what we do. But when it comes time for real sales projections, the math gets murkier. And we're usually still just throwing random numbers at a wall and hoping they stick.
