In this article, we explore the market, key use cases, key players and future trends for sensor technology in the Internet of Things (IoT) IoT sensor technology has been evolving at a rapid rate over the last few years, capable of detecting and presenting external information in a variety of contexts. Today, companies in an array of sectors can leverage data remotely, a benefit that’s been especially prominent in the presence of lockdowns during the pandemic. IoT sensors are also now available in a number of different forms and sizes, which makes meeting specific company needs through the technology even easier. But the market can’t afford to get complacent — devices, like in any tech space, never come risk-free, so it’s vital that strong security is in place for users.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO