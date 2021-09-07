Can you name this week's mystery plant?

And spirits walk and ghosts break up their graves…. It's a long time until Halloween, but here's a spooky little plant. This is actually one of the most common wildflowers in eastern North America. It grows in all the eastern states, including Florida (maybe not the Keys), all the way out to the upper part of California and the Pacific Norwest, mostly skipping the southwestern states. (You could also find it in parts of South America and Asia.) It is fond of very shady forests. Here in South Carolina, it occurs commonly in every county, blooming in humus-rich soil or in sandy places, early in the autumn. It is a member of a very specialized family (called the Monotropaceae), but has been traditionally considered as a relative of the rhododendrons and blueberries, and thus made a member of the family, Ericaceae, to which they belong.