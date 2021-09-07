CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Can you name this week's mystery plant?

By John Nelson
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd spirits walk and ghosts break up their graves…. It's a long time until Halloween, but here's a spooky little plant. This is actually one of the most common wildflowers in eastern North America. It grows in all the eastern states, including Florida (maybe not the Keys), all the way out to the upper part of California and the Pacific Norwest, mostly skipping the southwestern states. (You could also find it in parts of South America and Asia.) It is fond of very shady forests. Here in South Carolina, it occurs commonly in every county, blooming in humus-rich soil or in sandy places, early in the autumn. It is a member of a very specialized family (called the Monotropaceae), but has been traditionally considered as a relative of the rhododendrons and blueberries, and thus made a member of the family, Ericaceae, to which they belong.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You See This Pattern on Your Porch, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever walked out on your deck or porch and noticed an intricate squiggle pattern on the wood, you may have wondered what caused it. Look closely, and you’ll notice the tiny zig-zags are actually quite beautiful. So who exactly is this miniature artist, and why are they leaving a mark on your porch railing?
GARDENING
The Ledger

Two plants with super powers

The word ‘’super’’ — as in super heroes and super foods — has clearly been trivialized by overuse. But at the risk of further diminishing that adjective, I’ll describe two super plants, both familiar to every Floridian. Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) is native to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

20 Plants You Can Grow From Cuttings – And How to Do It

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. When it comes to gardening, you might be surprised by how easy and cost-effective growing your own plants can be. It’s never been easier than now with a wide variety of cuttings available at most stores that cater specifically for plant lovers!
GARDENING
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
washingtonnewsday.com

What Are Some of the Most Popular House Plants?

With only a few of easy-to-care-for house plants, tens of thousands of American homes have brought splashes of color and shine to their interior spaces. Most common house plants are thought to help relieve stress, raise mood, and promote mental well-being, in addition to looking wonderful. In fact, according to...
GARDENING
PennLive.com

A native grass with excellent fall color: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Big bluestem is a deep-rooted, low-care, drought-tough, U.S.-native ornamental grass that once was a prime midwestern prairie species. Its purple-pink wispy seedheads and bronze-red fall foliage make it a worthy grass for home-garden use, especially for those trying to add native plants to the landscape. ‘Blackhawk’ is a recently introduced variety that has dark-burgundy fall foliage.
GARDENING
tucson.com

Why plant names change

Plant names can seem intimidating to new gardeners. Common names are usually vague, and can be confused with other plants. The Latin names can seem complicated — more so when they get changed around. But there’s a method to the madness. People first started classifying plants thousands of years ago....
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#South America#Photography#Flowers#The Pacific Norwest
marthastewart.com

With One of These Sleek Watering Cans, You Can Hydrate Your Plants in Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you have a green thumb (and lots of plants!) or simply want to bring some personality to your interior or exterior garden space, the right watering can help you tackle a crucial task in style. From brass and copper to metal and ceramic iterations, these essentials help your plants thrive—and should look good doing it. Choose one with a shiny exterior, botanical illustration, or an interesting silhouette, and you will be happy to keep your watering can where everyone can see it, long after your plants have gotten enough to drink.
HOME & GARDEN
talbotspy.org

Adkins Mystery Monday: A Bright and Cherry Plant

Happy Mystery Monday! What bright and cheery plant is blooming and attracting bumblebees? This plant is perhaps less popular because of its common name, but it is a beautiful addition to the landscape. Last week, we asked you about tick trefoil (Desmodium sp.)! There are several species of Desmodium that...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Daily Progress

Mystery Plant: Scent evokes not bouquets, but baked potatoes

“And, most, dear actors, eat no onions nor garlic, for we are to utter sweet breath.”. — William Shakespeare, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Act 4, Scene 2. What would we do without the genus Allium? I am convinced that our kitchens and dinner tables (and literature) would much duller in its absence.
GARDENING
sapulpatimes.com

Master Gardener: Dividing Iris

Even though our temperatures are still quite warm, fall is approaching. Waking up to cooler mornings and noticing that our days are growing shorter are all sure signs of a season change. For many of our perennial plants, fall is the time to transplant and/or divide. Spending time in an iris bed now will encourage the blooms that brighten an April garden. Irises give us beautiful color when many plants are just beginning their growth.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
finegardening.com

Pest Control for the Southern Plains: Pine Wilt Disease

There are several pests that attack pine trees (Pinus spp. and cvs., Zones 2–9) in the Southern Plains—from pine needle scale to needle blight to yellow-bellied sapsuckers—but none are as devastating as pine wilt disease. This dramatic disease kills pine trees very quickly, within a few weeks to a few months. Unfortunately, once a tree is infected, there’s no saving it. However, there are several preventive measures homeowners can take to avoid this disease.
GARDENING
edibleeastbay.com

Grow Your Soil with Fall Cover Crops

September Gardener’s Notebook by Joshua Burman Thayer. Once those winter rains come, the daily pummeling of raindrops can do a number on your soil, which is why some people put their gardens to bed through the winter with a two- to four-inch-thick layer of mulch. You can use straw hay, wood chips, cocoa hulls, or even simply fallen leaves (Avoid eucalyptus and sycamore leaves, however, as they are known to spread disease.) Mulch helps feed the soil as the force of driving rains help decompose the material, breaking it down to finer particles, which help build the fertility of the soil.
GARDENING
WETM

Watch Our Garden Grow: Fall is for planting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The season of fall is approaching. The crisp air, the beautiful rich colors. Yet, before you grab those mum’s, pumpkins, and other fall favorites, there is still some time to plant in your garden. Fall is a great season to plant your perennials. Why? The ground...
ELMIRA, NY
coastalreview.org

New videos feature native plants for coastal landscapes

Three videos highlighting the merits of different native plants, its main attributes and growing requirements, such as pollinator attraction and drought tolerance, are now available through the Coastal Landscapes Initiative. “We chose species that are ideal for a variety of coastal landscapes,” said Gloria Putnam, North Carolina Sea Grant’s coastal...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

22 Perennial Flowers Perfect for Any Garden

Also known as windflowers, these delicate blooms on sturdy stems grow nicely in partial shade. They come in shades of white and pink with yellow centers. They like a fairly moist, rich soil, amended with compost, and they spread freely in the garden. USDA Zones: 4 to 8. Sun Exposure:...
GARDENING
Daily Camera

Sharon Bokan: What makes weeds so successful?

What characteristics make weeds so successful and able to annoy us and resist our attempts to eliminate them from our properties?. Weeds are nonnative plants that have been brought here either intentionally as a landscape or food plant or unintentionally as a contaminate in crop seed, the gut system of animals or in some other material.
GARDENING
Mount Olive Tribune

Fall is the time to plant trees and shrubs

Fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs in your garden, however, it is important to properly plant them so they will be healthy for many years. Spring is when we often think about planting trees and shrubs because it is the time of year we see plants growing and get excited about new plants for our gardens.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
103.3 WKFR

Can You Solve The Mystery of This Seemingly Magnetized Michigan Rock?

There's a person in Michigan who may have found something really unique, in a rock that seems to be able to swing to a different spot after it comes to a stop, as if it was a compass. In a video uploaded to Facebook, the person can be seen spinning the rock, and no matter where it lands, it always points back up to the same direction.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy