A New NFL Rule Change Could Work To James White’s Advantage In 2021

White reportedly showed good chemistry with new starting QB Mac Jones in training camp, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports. White's coming off a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 35 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 49 catches on 62 targets for 375 yards and a receiving score in 14 games. While those stats were down a bit from recent years, it's plausible that the 29-year could engineer a bounce back in 2021, given his reported rapport with Jones as well as the fact that he'll be operating within an offense that figures to be buoyed by the addition of several new pass catchers. Meanwhile, with Sony Michel no longer in the team's backfield mix, Damien Harris profiles as the preferred option on early downs while rookie fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year back J.J. Taylor should also factor in as complementary pieces. Still, White remains entrenched as the New England's top change-of-pace back, a context that may not yield abundant carries, but should provide him enough targets to re-emerge as a PPR option.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO