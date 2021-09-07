CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 23.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 16.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, looding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water.

