CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, MD

Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates adds new surgeon

Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, Md., announced that Dr. Scott Gelman has joined the practice. His addition expands the practice’s joint replacement service line. Gelman will work alongside premier orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Pasquale Petrera, Dr. James Trauger, Dr. Anthony Adrignolo and Dr. Anthony Falvello. This team of experts is providing the most advanced and comprehensive treatment for hip and knee replacements in the region. POA staff are excited to expand upon its tradition of excellence with increased accessibility to quality orthopaedic providers on the Delmarva Peninsula.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Maryland Business
City
Salisbury, MD
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon#Special Interest#Mcdaniel College#Summa Health
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy