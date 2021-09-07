Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates adds new surgeon

Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, Md., announced that Dr. Scott Gelman has joined the practice. His addition expands the practice’s joint replacement service line. Gelman will work alongside premier orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Pasquale Petrera, Dr. James Trauger, Dr. Anthony Adrignolo and Dr. Anthony Falvello. This team of experts is providing the most advanced and comprehensive treatment for hip and knee replacements in the region. POA staff are excited to expand upon its tradition of excellence with increased accessibility to quality orthopaedic providers on the Delmarva Peninsula.