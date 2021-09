Your kids will have more opportunities to get involved in the community this upcoming year through scouting. Voyageur District, which covers Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties for Bay-Lakes Council, is looking to restart a pair of Cub Scout packs in Sturgeon Bay and Kewaunee. The two units recently folded, leaving a void for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade to get involved in scouting in those communities. It is part of a growing enthusiasm for Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA as more in-person events and school involvement are allowed. Voyageur District Director Bobbi Gordon says they have seen growth in their kindergarten-based Lion Cub Scout program and units for girls.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO