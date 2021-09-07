CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmzR8_0booDJ2W00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today.

Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

Now what

Diligent Tesla-watcher Electrek was the news outlet that got hold of Musk's email to his employees, and reported the CEO's comments. And this brings us to the third reason Tesla stock could be going up today.

This morning, Electrek reported that a new version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) autonomous car software, version FSD Beta 9, is "being passed around" among participants in Tesla's early access program.

That doesn't mean that the new version is ready for deployment, or even that it will be released by the end of September, as Musk has promised. But it does mean that Tesla is getting the software ready for release, and that some folks at least are already able to use it.

Combined with the optimistic sales projections, that seems to be enough to get Tesla investors excited today.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

An online travel agency that is getting back to booking gains for shareholders. A risk-reward opportunity any long-term investor should love. A video game maker that is proving it's a lot more than just one franchise. New, fast-growing companies are exciting. That's why initial public offerings get so much attention....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Like many online companies, Pinterest is facing challenges as pandemic-related tailwinds fade in the U.S. The company's long-term thesis remains intact as it monetizes a massive international userbase and creates new growth drivers. Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

For the sake of a stable retirement, income investors should own shares of the highest quality companies that provide vital goods or services to their customers. The large-cap food and beverage company PepsiCo is poised to benefit from continued population growth and strong brand power. Essential Utilities will grow due...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

Tesla Battery Research: Latest Breakthrough

Tesla, along with the partners at the battery 500 consortium has been working on the latest research on batteries for electric cars, which has ultimately led to a battery that is capable of withstanding up to 600 charge cycles. The race to improve batteries for electric cars is still raging on. Research is advancing at a dizzying pace with the idea of being able to obtain batteries that offer longer periods of useful life.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investors should focus on companies with strong track records of growth, competitive advantages, and the ability to deliver sustained portfolio returns. The following three stocks meet all these criteria and more. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, these three top stocks can make you richer for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Not all Buffett stocks make sense as investments today. Buffett has profited greatly from one venerable tech giant. Another stock has replaced Wells Fargo as Buffett's favorite bank. Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Electric Cars#Tsla#Ark Invest#Fsd Beta 9
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Business Insider

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) rose 34.8% to $9.15 in pre-market trading as the company declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share. DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) rose 16.2% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday. Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) rose 11.5% to $3.69 in pre-market trading. The company...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

Making money over the long term is easy when you own stakes in high-quality companies. If Wall Street has taught investors anything, it's the value of being patient. Since 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the broad-based S&P 500. Despite these somewhat regular declines in the market, the S&P 500 has eventually put each and every one of these double-digit drops in the rearview mirror.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc-backed Rivian’s first electric pick-up has rolled off the production line, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. "This morning our first customer vehicle drove...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

‘Tax the Rich’ Bill Angers Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Last week, Democrat house lawmakers put forward a bill that would give a $4,500 tax incentive to consumers buying electric vehicles assembled at US facilities with a union. The $4,500 incentive could give an advantage to unionized US automakers such as GM, Ford, and Chrysler. The bill also grants a...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

I admit that every time I see Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) in the news, I can't help but smile just a little bit. The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Target: Buy at the High?

Target has shown an enduring ability to grow and improve over time. Same-day services now make up more than half of online sales. A new share buyback program and 32% dividend increase show management's confidence. "Buy low, sell high" is a phrase every investor has heard. It's good advice, but...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.39% lower at $0.24 over 24 hours at press time in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 23.12% over a seven-day trailing period. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.44% and 0.53% higher, respectively. Since the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy