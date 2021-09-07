CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Kepa Arrizabalaga Delivers Verdict on Kai Havertz & Romelu Lukaku's Price Tags

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has discussed the price tags of his teammates Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku.

The Spaniard still holds the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper after signing for Chelsea in 2018.

Speaking to Marca, he has discussed his fee as well as the fees of Havertz and Lukaku as the three make up Chelsea's three most expensive players of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLiVe_0booDDkA00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I know it is there, that it is a reality. Until now Kai (Havertz) and I were the two most expensive signings from Chelsea, now Lukaku has come." Kepa began.

When asked why he believes players are costing so much, Kepa said: "It is a consequence of the market, they are the prices that are being paid right now. Call him. Label, call it whatever you want, it is mentioned a lot when talking about me, but I wear it normally.

"In the end I keep doing my job, I keep doing what I have to do which is try to do my best and help the team. something that is there, that I accept and that I have no problem with "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbDPk_0booDDkA00
Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA

Chelsea broke their transfer record by signing Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last summer before once again dipping into the market to break the record, signing Lukaku for a fee of £97.5 million.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Saúl Ñíguez Reveals 'Important' Kepa Arrizabalaga Role in Chelsea Loan Switch

Chelsea's new signing Saúl Ñíguez has touched on the role played by international teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga in his loan move to Stamford Bridge. The Spain international has joined the five-time Premier Legaue champions on a season-long loan from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Estonia 2-5 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores twice in comeback win

Romelu Lukaku moved up to 66 goals for Belgium with a double as they came from behind to beat Estonia. Estonia captain Mattias Kait scored a shock opener in Tallinn but Hans Vanaken headed Belgium, who are ranked number one in the world, level. Chelsea striker Lukaku showed good strength...
SOCCER
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku the ‘missing piece of Chelsea jigsaw’, Shaun Wright-Phillips claims

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Romelu Lukaku is the missing piece to Chelsea’s jigsaw and is confident his former club can go from strength to strength with the Belgium international leading the line.Lukaku made his second debut for Chelsea after returning to England from Inter Milan for a reported £96million and made an impression straight away after he scored in a 2-0 win against Arsenal last month at the Emirates Stadium.Thomas Tuchel’s men, who saw off Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener, have made an unbeaten start to the season after drawing 1-1 against Liverpool with 10 men last weekend. Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku reveals plans for England return and gives injury news

Chelsea fans would have been pleased last night when they watched Romelu Lukaku get booked in his game for Belgium. He scored and helped his country beat Czech Republic 3-0 on the night, but he wont be featuring in next weeks match due to being suspended after the booking, and that means Chelsea fans can breathe a sigh of relief that he will be fine to come back to London unscathed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Romelu Lukaku to miss Belgium match due to suspension, ‘minor’ thigh issue

Romelu Lukaku has done very well during the international break once again, scoring three times in two games and earning his 100th cap for Belgium at just 28 years of age. He is already sixth on their all-time appearances list, and far and away the leader in their all-time goalscoring list with 67 — and most impressively, with 50 of those coming in his last 50 games.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#Bayer Leverkusen
Taylor Daily Press

The Red Devils put the Czech Republic aside so easily, Romelu Lukaku…

Belgium is close to qualifying for its fifth consecutive tournament after a bohemian match in front of 25,000 spectators. The Czech Republic, previously ranked as one of Belgium’s main competitors, was too small for the devil’s attack dance. Hans Vanaken, Eden Hazard and Jubilee Romelu Lukaku put our country on the road to Qatar 2022 in high heels.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chelsea boost as Romelu Lukaku picks up yellow card suspension

Good news, Chelsea fans… Romelu Lukaku will NOT be travelling with the Belgium squad to face Belarus away from home. Lukaku has enjoyed a superb international break with his country, having scored three goals in two appearances, as well as making his 100th appearance for the Red Devils. The 28-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Romelu Lukaku moves to calm Inter Milan fans

Romelu Lukaku has attempted to make peace with Inter Milan fans angry at his departure from the club. The striker returned to Chelsea in a near-£100 million move last month, having spent two years with the Serie A champions. The Belgian was branded a 'traitor' by incensed Nerazzurri supporters, defacing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Romelu Lukaku’s latest comments won’t please Manchester United fans

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on what exactly happened to convince him to join Chelsea from Inter Milan this summer. The Belgian striker spent two seasons in Italy after leaving Manchester United, and while his time at United was far from a failure, his career seriously propelled once he left the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
296
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy