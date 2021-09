Sting — yes, that Sting — is the new prime suspect in a new clip from Tuesday’s episode of “Only Murders in the Building,” and Oliver has a plan to find out more. The Police frontman made his first appearance on the show at the end of episode three, playing a version of himself who lives in the Arconia and has an awkward run-in with Oliver (Martin Short) in the elevator. Having made his distaste for Oliver’s dog Winnie plenty clear, Sting becomes the prime suspect when Winnie ends up poisoned.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO