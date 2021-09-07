CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season Two Renewal for Disney Channel Series (Watch)

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ghost and Molly McGee has been renewed for a second season by Disney Channel ahead of its first season premiere. The animated series follows Molly McGee (Burch), a tween who lives to make the world a better place and a ghost who wants to spread misery. The pair become friends. The show stars Ashly Burch, Dana Snyder, Jordan Klepper, Sumalee Montano, and Michaela Dietz. Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jane Lynch are set to guest star.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
bsckids.com

The Ghost and Molly McGee Getting Lots Of Stars

The Ghost and Molly McGee is premiering on Friday, October 1st on Disney Channel, but there is already good news as a second season has already been ordered of the show ahead of the premiere. What we also now know is that the guest list of stars that will voice characters in season 1 has grown pretty large with Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jane Lynch, Jenifer Lewis, Danny Trejo, Aparna Nancherla, Pamela Adlon, Patton Oswalt, D’Arcy Carden, Thomas Lennon, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Sean Giambrone. Phew that is a lot of guest stars and we are loving the fact that this series is getting that much support.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Disney+ Renews John Stamos' Basketball Series 'Big Shot' For Season 2!

Get ready for more basketball drama on and off the court!. Disney+ announces that Big Shot, starring John Stamos, has been picked up for a second season. The series also stars Jessalyn Gilsig (Holly Barrett), Yvette Nicole Brown (Sherilyn Thomas), Richard Robichaux (George Pappas), Sophia Mitri Schloss (Emma Korn), Nell Verlaque (Louise Gruzinsky), Tiana Le (Destiny Winters), Monique Green (Olive Cooper), Tisha Custodio (Carolyn “Mouse” Smith) and Cricket Wampler (Samantha “Giggles” Finkman).
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Reservation Dogs: Season Two Renewal for FX on Hulu Comedy Series

The gang still has time to reach their dream. Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a second season on FX on Hulu. The show debuted on August 9th and the eight-episode season will conclude on September 20th. A comedy series, the Reservation Dogs TV series was created by Sterlin Harjo...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Bob Roth
Person
Sean Giambrone
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Jordan Klepper
Person
Michaela Dietz
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Yvette Nicole Brown
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Greta Gerwig
tvseriesfinale.com

Side Hustle: Season Two Renewal for Nickelodeon Live-Action Comedy Series

Side Hustle is not going anywhere anytime soon. The live-action comedy has been renewed for a second season on Nickelodeon. First season episodes will continue airing in this month and season two will premiere on October 2nd. Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels star in the buddy-comedy series. Nickelodeon revealed more...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Manifest Season 4: The Unexpected Series Renewal

The gap between a season finale and a looming series renewal is an awkward and nerve-racking period. It’s a time of vulnerability that is filled with uncertainty. Did the show deliver as expected? Did it fare well in the ratings game? Does it deserve another chance to tell its story? The questions may be aplenty, but it’s answers a fairly simple, yes or no. One series that has recently been caught in this kind of limbo is NBC’s Manifest.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Insecure: Season Five; HBO Sets Comedy Series’ Final Season Premiere (Watch)

“The Emmy(R)-winning HBO comedy series INSECURE will return for its fifth and final season SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24 (10:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). The final ten episodes will debut weekly on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Starring NAACP Image Award winner and six-time Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) Award nominee...
TV SERIES
infusenews.com

‘Good Trouble’ series renewed for season 4 at Freeform

There’s all the more Good Trouble ahead as Freeform has renewed the series for season 4 closely following the 90-minute season season 3 finale broadcasting on the east coast on Wednesday. The network released a new poster praising the news featuring stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Series Premiere#Disney Channel Series#Disney Channel Original#Abc#Marvel
tvseriesfinale.com

Only Murders in the Building: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a young mysterious woman who claims that she is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

You: Season Three; Netflix Series Returning in October (Watch)

You is ready to return for its third season, and Netflix has announced an October premiere date. Viewers will see Joe (Penn Badgley) raising his child with his wife in the suburbs. Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, Janes Scully, Ambyr Childers, and Carmela Zumbado also star in the drama. Netflix revealed...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Two Viewer Votes

Can Bobby keep this group together in the second season of the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Wu-Tang is cancelled or renewed for season three. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga here.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

The Republic of Sarah: Cancelled; No Season Two Renewal for CW Drama Series

The problems of the people of Greylock are over. The CW has cancelled The Republic of Sarah so there won’t be a second season. A drama series, The Republic of Sarah TV show was created by Jeffrey Paul King and stars Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows. The story begins as Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a large quantity of coltan, a valuable metal, is discovered under the town. A state-backed mining company swoops in with plans to extract the mineral which will wipe Greylock off the map. With her loved ones in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop the bulldozers. There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States. With the help of Sarah’s supporters, they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

First Wives Club: Season Three Renewal for BET+ Comedy Series

First Wives Club is returning for a third season to BET+. The comedy has been renewed by the streaming service after season two aired over the summer. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott, Michelle Mitchenor, and Michelle Buteau star in this series which follows three women as they deal with their lives both personally and professionally. Season two of the series found the ladies facing new challenges as a new woman joined their little group.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 star Wilmer Valderrama presenting at the Emmys!

This weekend is going to serve as one of television’s biggest nights — after all, the Primetime Emmys are here, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is set to appear!. Given that the Emmys this time around are airing on CBS, it makes sense for the network to want some of their talent on board the show — it’s a way to cross-promote, and of course it’s also a cool opportunity for all parties involved.
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Dancing with the Stars: Season 30 Contestants Revealed for ABC Series (Watch)

Dancing with the Stars is gearing up for its 30th season, and the contestants have now been revealed by ABC. They are Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, Suni Lee, and JoJo Siwa. This season will see the first same-sex pairing hitting the dance floor to compete for the mirrorball trophy.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

American Crime Story: Season Four? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, American Crime Story dramatizes a notable event in United States history in a self-contained season. Subtitled Impeachment, season three stars Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Judith Light, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Margo Martindale, Billy Eichner, Cobie Smulders, Edie Falco, Taran Killam, Colin Hanks, Mira Sorvino, Elizabeth Reaser, and Anthony Green. The story is based on the book titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin which revolves around the President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of the late 1990s and the ensuing impeachment of Clinton. The series tells the story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events — Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Ashford).
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Gossip Girl: Season Two Renewal Issued for HBO Max TV Series

The infamous “Gossip Girl” (and viewers) will get to keep watching this group of entitled teens. HBO Max has renewed the Gossip Girl TV series for a second season. The drama debuted in July and six episodes have been released thus far. The remaining six episodes of the season will start streaming in November.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy