The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season Two Renewal for Disney Channel Series (Watch)
The Ghost and Molly McGee has been renewed for a second season by Disney Channel ahead of its first season premiere. The animated series follows Molly McGee (Burch), a tween who lives to make the world a better place and a ghost who wants to spread misery. The pair become friends. The show stars Ashly Burch, Dana Snyder, Jordan Klepper, Sumalee Montano, and Michaela Dietz. Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jane Lynch are set to guest star.tvseriesfinale.com
