Sussex County Planning & Zoning to meet Sept. 9

Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda are two public hearings on proposed subdivisions in the area. Autumndale is a proposed 104-lot, single-family home subdivision on 74 acres on the south side of Stockley Road about one-half mile west of Beaver Dam Road, and Turnberry is a 195-lot, single-family home subdivision on 145 acres on the southeast side of Hollyville Road south of Harbeson Road.