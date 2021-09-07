CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why I'm Not Selling Peloton

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GC05U_0booCH6100

In this video, I will talk about the recent Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) FUD, why the price reduction of the bike is actually a good thing, and its recent earnings report. I don't plan on selling any shares anytime soon; I actually expect to add in the near future. I previously talked about what Peloton should do to become a multibagger.

Lower prices

The company announced that it is reducing the price of its bike by $400, an idea it has mentioned in the past. The cheaper the hardware, the easier it will be to get it into people's households, which will make selling subscriptions much easier.

Q4 total revenue grew 54% to $937 million, and connected fitness subscriptions and paid digital subscriptions both grew triple digits year over year. Connected quarterly fitness workouts grew 75% YOY, but average monthly workouts per connected fitness subscription are down quarter over quarter.

More subscriptions?

Just like Tesla, Peloton wants to sell its product for less so more people will buy it. This will make selling subscriptions and insurance much easier, and we all know the market loves recurring revenue. And it won't surprise me if Peloton starts offering extra onetime services or experiences, as Disney does with Disney+ when new movies come out.

According to app intelligence service Apptopia, the use of the Peloton App has dropped 42% in the last four months. But what Apptopia doesn't take into consideration is that since May, iOS users can opt out of tracking, and users don't necessarily have to open the app to work out. And you have to take seasonality into consideration.

For the full insight watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of September 3, 2021. The video was published on September 5, 2021.

