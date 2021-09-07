Family, including infant, rescued after car crashes into Littleton pond

No members of the family appeared to be injured after being rescued.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Beaverbrook pond just off of I-495 south. Littleton Police Department

A family, including an infant, were rescued Monday after their vehicle crashed off I-495 into a pond, according to authorities.

Littleton police responded around 6:30 a.m. on Monday to a report of an individual flagging down vehicles driving down I-495 south. Upon arriving at the scene, police and Littleton firefighters found a man with his family, including an infant baby, whose car had crashed off the road into Beaverbrook pond after he lost control of the car.

The family was rescued and did not appear to be injured. They were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

“We are happy everyone was okay,” the department said.