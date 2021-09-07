CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Giants lead NL West; Blue Jays gain on Yankees, Red Sox

By Stephen Pianovich
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup

Gardner will sit Tuesday against the Orioles. Gardner will sit for the second time in three days as the Yankees bring in all their big bats. Luke Voit starts as the designated hitter, pushing Giancarlo Stanton to left field, Joey Gallo to right and Aaron Judge to Gardner's usual spot in center.
MLB
Boston Herald

Craig Kimbrel shines as Red Sox lose to White Sox, 4-3

The stable of arms coming out of the White Sox bullpen is no joke. The Red Sox put up a fight on Friday night, scoring two off Ryan Tepera in the seventh to pull within a run of a team that’s running away with the American League Central. But recently-acquired...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Catching the Yankees may be more feasible than the Sox

Jun 17, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien (10) runs safely to first before the catch by New York Yankees first baseman Chris Gittens (92) during the eighth inning at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports. While the Blue Jays are chasing...
MLB
nbcboston.com

This Stat Bodes Well for Red Sox' Chances of Making 2021 MLB Playoffs

This stat bodes well for Red Sox' chances of making 2021 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox are not a lock to make the playoffs, but their path to October baseball is not an overly difficult one. Boston entered Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Cleveland...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Yankees#Major League Baseball#The White Sox#Brewers#Phillies#Al Wild Card Game#Padres Alds#White Sox Alds#Braves Nlds Giants#Nl Wild Card Game#Sportsline#Boston79619#Kansas City627517#Minnesota607719#National League#Washington578015#Milwaukee8455#Louis696713#Pittsburgh498934
Erie Times-News

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees odds, expert picks and prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays (73-62) and New York Yankees (78-58) play the opener of a four-game series Monday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Blue Jays at Yankeesodds with MLB picks and predictions. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays visit Yankees as Labour Day underdogs on MLB odds

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to continue their drive back into postseason contention when they open a four-game road series against the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon as +120 underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto is coming off a dominating 8-0 win...
MLB
Boston Globe

The playoff picture: Here’s where the Red Sox stand with one month left

With one month left in the regular season, the Red Sox are in the playoff picture but are far from guaranteed a spot in the postseason. A recent COVID-19 outbreak led to eight players missing time because they returned positive tests or were close contacts. Even so, the Red Sox managed to salvage a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays despite a shorthanded roster.
MLB
mymixfm.com

MLB roundup: Giants end skid, move into tie for NL West lead

Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with a double after video review overturned what would have been the third out and Thairo Estrada followed with a three-run home run as the San Francisco Giants salvaged one win in their four-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-1 victory on Thursday afternoon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

MLB roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead

Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings while Max Muncy and Austin Barnes hit home runs for Los Angeles (85-49). With San Francisco losing at home 5-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers moved a half-game in front of the Giants in the NL West. The Dodgers finished off their fourth...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Blue Jays at Yankees – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees kick off a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been a thorn in their side all season. After a 13-game winning streak, the New York Yankees can barely buy a win. They have lost six of their last eight and now must start a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, who have split the season series with New York, 6-6.
MLB
blackchronicle.com

Surging Blue Jays close in on playoff position; Red Sox pass Yankees for top AL wild-card spot

The American League wild card scene underwent some upheavals on Wednesday night. The Yankees’ loss to the Blue Jays in tandem with the Red Sox’s win over the Rays means that Boston has passed the Yankees for the top wild-card position by a half-game. The Yankees, meantime, fall out of the top wild-card spot for the first time since Aug. 16. On top of all that, the Blue Jays, winners of seven in a row, are not just 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the final AL playoff berth.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Surging Blue Jays continue to close in on Yankees in AL playoff race

TORONTO – Now is the time for the Toronto Blue Jays to get greedy. By winning the first two games of their series against the Yankees, they had already assured themselves of a split in the Bronx – never an easy feat. With six consecutive wins and victories in nine of their last 10 games entering play Wednesday, they had convincingly reinserted themselves into a playoff race that very nearly left them behind.
MLB
New York Post

Yankees ripped by Blue Jays as playoff outlook worsens

Aaron Boone says the Yankees “feel comfortable with our backs against the wall.”. He’s about to find out if that’s truly the case, as the reeling Yankees lost their third straight and seventh of nine with a 8-0 defeat to the Blue Jays on Monday afternoon in The Bronx. With...
MLB
theScore

AL wild-card race: Are the red-hot Blue Jays headed to the postseason?

Entering September, the Blue Jays were 4 1/2 games back of the final AL wild-card spot and their playoff chances looked murky, at best. Ten days later, they're practically a coin flip to make the postseason. It's been a crazy start to the final full month of the season for...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand Entering Final Stretch Run

It all comes down to 20 games for the Boston Red Sox in their quest to return to the MLB playoffs. The Sox woke up Friday morning with a 77 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs’ playoff odds calculations. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has them as -225 to make the playoffs and nearly 2-1 to miss.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy