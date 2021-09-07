CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Probst says Survivor may never go back to 39 days

By Dalton Ross
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season 41 game is only 26 days long due to a two-week COVID quarantine for the cast and crew — but that change could be permanent. There are a lot of changes to the upcoming season 41 of Survivor — titled, appropriately, Survivor 41. Of course, the grandaddy of all reality competition shows has always made tweaks and twists to each installment, which is one of the reasons the series is still humming along after more than 20 years and 40 seasons. But one of the biggest changes to the upcoming iteration (which will premiere Sept. 22 on CBS) is because of scheduling issues related to COVID-19.

