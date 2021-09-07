CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Doctor sees patients with Ivermectin poisoning in rural Missouri hospitals

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some Missourians are being hospitalized for taking a livestock drug they believe will prevent or cure COVID-19. The FDA, CDC and top health officials started warning the public against taking Ivermectin in late August, when Missouri's poison control center phones were ringing off the hook. Now, hospitals across the state are seeing those patients who are choosing to take the dewormer.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Cdc#Ivermectin#Missourians#Mercy Hospital#Covid
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy