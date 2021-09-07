CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing Meta Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a dividend payable on October 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Meta Financial Group’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Meta Financial Group will be on September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.4% at current price levels.

