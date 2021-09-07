CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Triton International

On July 27, 2021, Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Triton International also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Triton International is set for September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.57, equating to a dividend yield of 4.52% at current price levels.

