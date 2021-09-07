Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Triton International

Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Lazard Glb Total Return’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Lazard Glb Total Return will be on September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.12. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.37% at current price levels.

