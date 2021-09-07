Analyzing American Assets Trust's Ex-Dividend Date
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of American Assets Trust’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. American Assets Trust, whose current dividend payout is $0.3, has an ex-dividend date set at September 8, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.27% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com
