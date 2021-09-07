Analyzing American Assets Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

Michelle Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer at Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Michelle Sun Choe bought 13,523 Lululemon Athletica shares at a price of $167.54 per share, for a total of $2,265,643. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $423.23 to $427.23 to raise a total of $9,014,432 from the sale.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO