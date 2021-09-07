Understanding Canadian Western Bank's Ex-Dividend Date
On August 27, 2021, Canadian Western Bank (OTC:CBWBF) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Canadian Western Bank also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Canadian Western Bank, which has a current dividend per share of $0.29, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 8, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.17% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0