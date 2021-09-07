CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Understanding Canadian Western Bank's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On August 27, 2021, Canadian Western Bank (OTC:CBWBF) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Canadian Western Bank also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Canadian Western Bank, which has a current dividend per share of $0.29, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 8, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.17% at current price levels.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Boost Your Passive Income With These 4 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

Companies with a market capitalization of over $300 million and that have raised their dividends uninterrupted for the last five years would be considered Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. These companies would have resilient business models and strong cash flows, and they have sailed through several turbulent periods. So, investors can rely on these companies to earn stable passive income. Meanwhile, if you are ready to invest, here are four top Dividend Aristocrats that you can buy right now.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chief Product Officer Of Lululemon Athletica Trades $11.28 Million In Company Stock

Michelle Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer at Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Michelle Sun Choe bought 13,523 Lululemon Athletica shares at a price of $167.54 per share, for a total of $2,265,643. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $423.23 to $427.23 to raise a total of $9,014,432 from the sale.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Invesco Dynamic Credit

On September 1, 2021, Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Invesco Dynamic Credit, whose current dividend payout is $0.07, has an ex-dividend date set at September 13, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 7.69% at current price levels.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing Smith & Wesson Brands's Ex-Dividend Date

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a dividend payable on September 28, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Smith & Wesson Brands’s stock as of September 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Smith & Wesson Brands has an ex-dividend date planned for September 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.31% at current price levels.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Stocks#Ex Dividend Date#Canadian Western Bank#Cbwbf
Benzinga

Analyzing Invesco Senior's Ex-Dividend Date

On September 1, 2021, Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Invesco Senior will be on September 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.02. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.75% at current price levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PIMCO Income Strategy

On September 1, 2021, PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PIMCO Income Strategy has an ex-dividend date set for for September 10, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.57% at current price levels.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Virtus AllianzGI Equity

On September 3, 2021, Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Virtus AllianzGI Equity also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Virtus AllianzGI Equity has an ex-dividend date set for for September 10, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.38, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.94% at current price levels.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Hanover Insurance Gr

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Hanover Insurance Gr’s stock as of September 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Hanover Insurance Gr has an ex-dividend date planned for September 9, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.7. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.97% at current price levels.
HANOVER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyzing Meta Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a dividend payable on October 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Meta Financial Group’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Meta Financial Group will be on September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.4% at current price levels.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing Texas Roadhouse's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 24, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Texas Roadhouse has an ex-dividend date set for for September 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.4, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.77% at current price levels.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First American Financial

On August 24, 2021, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First American Financial, whose current dividend payout is $0.51, has an ex-dividend date set at September 7, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.94% at current price levels.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyzing Live Oak Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 24, 2021, Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 21, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Live Oak Bancshares is set for September 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.03, equating to a dividend yield of 0.2% at current price levels.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Commerce Bancshares’s stock as of September 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Commerce Bancshares will be on September 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.26. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.46% at current price levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyzing C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 6, 2021, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be on September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.51. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.27% at current price levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyzing Patterson-UTI Energy's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 29, 2021, Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a dividend payable on September 16, 2021 to its shareholders. Patterson-UTI Energy also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Patterson-UTI Energy, which has a current dividend per share of $0.02, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 1, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.97% at current price levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Global VP - Operations Of Avnet Sold $125.07 Thousand In Stock

Elizabeth Mcmullen, Global VP - Operations at Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT), made a large insider sell on September 13, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet at a price of $38.47 per share. The total transaction amounted to $125,066.
STOCKS
finextra.com

Only 14% of UK consumers ‘completely understand’ Open Banking - Ecommpay

Ecommpay, payment service provider and card acquirer, has released new data as part of its whitepaper entitled, ‘Beyond the pandemic: The outlook for Open Banking’. Key findings include that almost half (48%) of consumers surveyed have some level of confusion about Open Banking and its uses, and 10% business leaders don’t understand how Open Banking could help their business.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why CYREN's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

CYREN's (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are trading higher on abnormally-high volume. The company announced it teamed with TD SYNNEX to distribute next gen anti-phishing solution in North America. The stock is also seeing retail investor interest. CYREN's stock is trading up 26.51% to a price of $0.73. The stock's current volume for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Marathon Oil

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) on Tuesday. When AMD was trading at $105.50, around 10,000 contracts of the September 24, $106 calls were traded for about $2. The...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy