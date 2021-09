The world's top infectious disease expert has become one that many Americans don't seem to trust, but that won't stop him from trying to save lives. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Extra to try to get the word out: COVID-19 vaccines are good, get one, and don't believe these myths, he says. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

